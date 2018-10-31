Bob Calhoun ties with Suzanne Detar - wins $50 gift card to Laura Albert's

Daniel Island resident Bob Calhoun is this week’s Pigskin Pick-‘Em Challenge champion after winning a tiebreaker with Suzanne Detar and six others. Bob’s victory earned him a meal at Laura Albert’s Tasteful Options.

Bob and his wife retired to Daniel Island in 2009. He wrote in an email to The Daniel Island News, “I am a huge college football fan as both our daughters went to college at University of Alabama. Plus as an added bonus, our favorite restaurant on the island is Laura Albert’s.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to Katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RVZT9KS and fill out your ballot. Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Cara Schaafsma with Carolina One to win a $50 gift card to Vespa.