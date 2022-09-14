Brody and company rescue a stranded boater

A few evenings ago, my son Elliott, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, and I set out to do a little top water fishing. We concentrated our efforts around shallow oyster bars directly adjacent to deeper water. Brody told us that finger mullet congregate around the oyster bars for protection from predators. This causes trout and redfish to gather in the deeper water and feast off finger mullet that stray too far from protection of the oysters. As usual, Brody was right.

Elliott and I casted a variety of top water lures to the oyster bars and used a twitch and pause retrieve. Trout, redfish and ladyfish could not help themselves. They attacked our lures with gusto. We enjoyed solid top water action for about an hour. The fish were still biting when we decided to leave. I wanted to get back to the dock before total darkness.

On the way home, Brody noticed a boat that was adrift and its occupants were waving for help. We pulled up alongside to check on them. Their engine was inoperable. While we towed them back to safety, Brody had a proud “I saved them” look. With nothing else to do, I took a picture.

Brody is always willing to help a stranded boater. In fact, I think he enjoys it. However, a Sea Tow membership is a much better option. If you are an avid boater, Brody strongly recommends a Sea Tow membership.