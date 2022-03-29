Brody gets bounced from ball crew duty

For the past couple of years, the Z-Man Finesse TRD has been my go-to lure. It has proven to be a consistent fish producer in all conditions. Thus, I ended up fishing the Finesse TRD almost all the time. Recently, the desire to experiment and learn something new has been overwhelming. So, the Finesse TRD is getting a well-deserved break and I am learning to fish the Z-Man SMH WormZ.

After a couple of rigging iterations and adjustments, I settled on pairing the SMH WormZ with a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig. This combination was easy to cast on light tackle and provided the lure action that I thought would get fish to strike. With the lure rigged and ready, Brody and I launched the skiff.

The tide fell as we idled away from the dock. Our plan was to locate a school of redfish in the shallows and observe how they reacted to the new lure. When you have a fish finding dog, finding fish is pretty easy.

It only took a few minutes of looking before we spotted a school of 20-inch redfish. I cast the SMH WormZ ahead of the school and let it sit. A redfish shot forward and inhaled the lure. However, I missed the hook up. Brody said to shorten the WormZ by 1-inch to improve the hook up ratio. With that adjustment made, I cast the newly shortened lure back to the school. Boom. Hooked up.

As I was fighting the fish, Brody said he had to go home. He had to try-out as a ball crew person for the Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament. Brody is good at retrieving things. So, being a ball-person (or dog) sounded plausible.

I released the redfish and we headed over to the tennis complex. Sadly, Brody was not selected. As it turns out, retrieving the ball with your mouth is problematic. The best players in the world do not want dog slobber on their tennis balls! Brody took the disappointment in stride. Although he insists, he does not slobber. I beg to differ.

Brody’s favorite player is Shelby Rogers. He wishes her the best of luck!