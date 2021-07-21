Brooks decides College of Charleston makes dollars and cents

For a good part of a year, Daniel Brooks’ innermost feelings resonated like a song by the 1980s punk rock group The Clash: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go.”

Brooks, the uber-talented baseball player for Bishop England High School, recently had to decide on what his future would encompass – for at least the next three years.

Should Brooks stay the course and keep his commitment to play for the College of Charleston? Or should he go the professional route and sign a lucrative bonus to begin his march to the Major Leagues?

In the end, it came down to money — or lack of it.

Brooks’ advisor told the 6’8”, 245-pound righthander with a fastball that registers in the mid-90s that he could go in the first four rounds of the draft.

But Brooks said it had to make financial sense for him to skip college and the Major League teams were well aware of that fact. Sources close to the situation said Brooks needed $1 million to bypass college.

He didn’t get it as teams passed on Brooks during the July 11-13 MLB draft.

“Thirteen teams requested his (financial) ‘number’ within two days of the draft,” Brooks’ father Steve said. “After the draft, three teams reached out and said that if he had requested slot value, all three had him pegged in the fourth round. I’m still not sure if he would’ve signed at that amount, $500,000-600,000. But we are happy that he will be playing close to home for the next three years and certain to build his draft value for 2024.”

So, it’s off to school for Brooks, who is ready to put the draft behind him as he focuses on a career with the CofC Cougars.

“I don’t know why, but I put a lot of pressure on myself because of the draft,” the younger Brooks said. “Now that it’s over, I’m glad to go to college. Even though I put pressure on myself, I think I handled it well.”

Brooks is one of the jewels of coach Chad Holbrook’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s still developing and growing into his 6-8 body and should become more refined on the mound at the next level.

The Cougars will get one of the top athletes in the Palmetto State. He was all-state in basketball after averaging 15.5 rebounds and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Brooks was a big force for the Bishops’ baseball team this spring. He led the Bishops with a .379 batting average and 34 RBI. He collected 25 hits in 66 at-bats with seven doubles and two home runs.

He was lights out on the mound, as well. He struck out 75 batters in 44 innings while walking only 15. He recorded a 1.45 ERA

Brooks said he might play first base for the Cougars when he’s not on the mound. He wants to be a pitcher who gets the call during big weekend series.

It will be three years of Cougars baseball, then the 2024 draft follows.

“I’m ready,” Brooks said. “I want to help the team reach a couple of College World Series.”

Stay tuned.