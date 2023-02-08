Bryan Kim holds off Joshua Bai to claim US Junior Amateur on DI

Bryan Kim had to wait one day to achieve the dream of a lifetime.

Kim was crowned champion of the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship with a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai on July 31. The tournament was scheduled to conclude the day before at the Ralston Creek Course at the Daniel Island Club, but Mother Nature did not cooperate.

It marked the first time in more than two decades that inclement weather forced an extra day. Storms pounded the Lowcountry July 30 with only 25 of the 36 holes completed.

Kim went back out the next day and accomplished his mission of winning the Junior Amateur to join some of golf’s greatest names as champion of the prestigious event. Past winners included Tiger Woods, Johnny Miller, David Duval, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and 2023 British Open winner Brian Harman.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Kim, an 18-year-old Maryland resident who will matriculate to Duke next month. “Especially coming into this week, I hadn’t made a cut at a USGA event, but to not only make the cut but win all six of my matches, especially against all these great competitors, it just means the world.

“It’s a huge stepping-stone,” Kim said. “Just to have my name, like, right next to those guys, those big guys, it just means if they can do it, I can do it. I’m right on track, so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully I’ll get there one day.”

The 17-year-old Bai, a native of New Zealand, performed well with a valiant effort. But the championship went to Kim in a tournament that wasn’t decided until the final hole.

“Just try and take the positives,” Bai said. “I played really well. It really boosted my confidence going (into) tournaments in the future. Just helps me know that I can compete at the top level. Just want to say, really, congratulations to Bryan. He’s a great player and even better person.”

On the final day, Bai began play by retaking the lead after winning holes 26 and 27. But Kim, the No. 52 seed in the tournament, tied the match just two holes later. He took the lead for good on the 35th hole.

For his victory, Kim earned a gold medal, custody of the U.S. Junior Amateur Trophy for one year, exemptions into all future U.S. Junior Amateurs, if age-eligible, exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, exemptions into the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship and 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Two Charleston-area golfers competed in the tournament that showcased 264 of the top teenage golfers in the world to an audience that included the Golf Channel: Rowan Sullivan, who competed for Porter-Gaud, and Matthew Moloney, who helped Bishop England win a state title in May.

Sullivan reached the Elite Eight of the Junior Amateur, but that’s when Billy Davis ended his dream. Davis, a California native, sank four straight birdies and a par to take control of the quarterfinal match. He posted a 6-and-4 victory.

Sullivan, who will matriculate to Vanderbilt, was pleased with his effort.

“I didn’t make any truly bad mistakes,” Sullivan said. “I just couldn’t get anything to fall. He played simply amazing. There’s nothing I can say about it. It was some of the best golf I’ve ever seen in my life. So hats off to him.”

Sullivan’s impressive performance was aided by friends and family members who showed up to provide support.

“Oh, man, what a week to end my junior career,” Sullivan said. “This being the last tournament of my summer before I go to college is awesome, and to have such a special week with all the support, it just means the world. There’s no better way to end it, with the biggest tournament in the world and playing well. It made my summer for sure.”

Moloney, who just completed his junior year at BE, fared well by making it past the 36-hole qualifier to reach the 64-player match-play part of the Amateur.