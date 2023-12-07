Camaraderie & Competition

Is there a quarterback controversy at Philip Simmons High School as the Iron Horses prepare for the 2023 season?

Not exactly.

The team has two capable quarterbacks on its roster. Tavien Orellana, a rising junior, is the incumbent after winning the job last year as a sophomore. He demonstrated skills that helped the Iron Horses post a 7-4 record and earn a berth in the playoffs in their first year as a

Class AAA team.

The challenger is Max Stafford, a rising sophomore. He was expected to challenge Orellana last fall, but broke his collarbone. He has a strong arm that could make him an elite signal caller.

Coach Eric Bendig doesn’t talk about a QB controversy. Instead he likes to talk about camaraderie and competition.

“We have two very talented guys,” the coach said. “Competition brings out the best. That’s what we’re thinking. That’s what we’re hoping.”

Orellana started every game last fall and his transition was aided by a powerful running game that averaged 194.5 yards per game. That took some of the pressure off him, and he responded by showing improvement almost every game. He finished with 1,472 passing yards and threw 17 touchdowns. He completed 100 of his 164 passing attempts.

“Last year was a matter of growing and developing,” said Orellana, who is ranked No. 13 academically at PSHS in the Class of 2025 with a 5.0 GPA. “I played and developed confidence to earn the trust of my teammates.

“This season, it’s good to have Max out there,” Orellana continued. “He’s with me every day out on the field. We work hard. I make him better and he makes me better.”

While many things can happen between now and Graduation Day 2025, Orellana plans to play football at the next level. He’s working on getting stronger and faster, and could matriculate to an Ivy League school. He’s already getting interest from Yale.

Stafford is completely recovered from last year’s broken collarbone and has demonstrated great arm strength.

“Max has an elite arm,” Bendig said. “We knew we had a special player, but he broke his collarbone. He looked good when he came back.”

Bendig was offensive coordinator at Ashley Ridge when Steven Duncan was the quarterback. In 2015, Duncan passed for more than 3,000 yards and completed 26 TD passes to earn a scholarship to Western Kentucky.

Stafford, who saw limited action on the junior varsity team last fall because of the injury, is ready to help the Iron Horses any way possible in 2023.

“Tavien and I have been working all summer,” Stafford said. “We have camaraderie and we have competition. That makes us better players.”

Whoever ends up as the starting quarterback will have some talented receivers as targets, including Troy Stevenson, who plays on both sides of the ball. He recently committed to play for Georgia Tech.

Philip Simmons, which owns an 18-6 record the past two seasons, will open the season Aug. 18 with a home game against Andrews.