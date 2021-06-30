The Carlisle Cup, which is awarded to the state’s top athletic programs, has a newcomer in Philip Simmons High School, as well as the original, Bishop England.

The Iron Horses won top honors in Class AA by claiming three state championships: boys’ tennis, girls’ track and field, and boys’ track and field. The program had two state runner-up teams and claimed eight Region-6AA championships.

Bishop England, meanwhile, was the top Class AAA program in the state. Bishop England has won the award every year since it was given out beginning with the 1999-2000 academic year. The award was originally called the Directors’ Cup but the name was changed in time for the 2016-17 academic year. The award was not given out the last 2019-20 academic year because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports.

“Winning the Carlisle Cup is a huge accomplishment for our district but more importantly our school in only our fourth year of existence,” Philip Simmons athletics director Dan Minkins said. “Winning this award is special because it was won with athletes from only Cainhoy, Huger, Clements Ferry Corridor, and Daniel Island, our attendance zone.

“To be the first Berkeley County School ever and the first public school since at least 2002 to win AA is something that we take great pride in,” Minkins continued. “I want to extend a huge thank you to all the athletes, coaches, staff, and parents for their support this year, without that, this award would not be possible. We look forward to the challenge in 2021-22 of defending the Carlisle Cup.”

While another Carlisle Cup trophy went to the Bishops, it wasn’t a usual year as they claimed four state titles, a noticeable drop from past years.

The Bishops earned state crowns in cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ lacrosse and boys’ lacrosse. The boys’ tennis team, one of the best programs in the state, didn’t qualify for the playoffs in a rebuilding year. The baseball team won three state titles from 2017-19 but failed to reach the Lower State Championship Series this spring.

Depth helped the Bishops as they had numerous teams earn state runners-up and plenty of Region 8-AAA titles.

“It was a peculiar year,” Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey said. “We had a couple of teams, where if we get a break here or there, that could have won state titles. But that’s sport and the way it goes.

“Once again, we have won it every year they’ve had the award,” Runey added. “We’re happy. We get to celebrate another award.”

The school opened in 1915 and has earned 153 state championships in its prestigious history. Boys’ soccer leads the way with 17 titles, girls’ track has 13, girls’ soccer 12, boys’ tennis 11 and baseball 10.

The Carlisle Cup uses a points system to determine the winners. For example, teams earn 100 points for a state championship, 80 for runner-up, 60 for a third-place finish all the way down to 10 points for a 32nd-place finish in the state.