Casting off a fishing funk

Recently, my son and constant fishing partner, Elliott, moved to Japan. I miss him terribly and have been struggling with my motivation to fish. As it turns out, I only like fishing. What I love is spending time with my family. For all these years, fishing was just a reason to spend time together. For the past few weeks, I have not been fishing very much. Well, at least for me.

So, on Saturday, I decided to try and break out of the funk I have been in. My daughter, Maddie, my wife, Amy, and Elliott’s dog, Brody (who I am watching until he returns from Japan) went for a boat ride. Of course, I brought a fishing rod along, just in case. The weather was perfect. Sunny. Calm wind. Comfortable temperature. A great day for a boat ride. As we slowly idled in the Wando River, I told Maddie and Amy that a pod of dolphins would recognize my boat and come to say hello. They laughed and did not believe me. However, after a few minutes, a dolphin showed up and swam around my Pathfinder. Maddie, Amy and even Brody were amazed. Their laughter and excitement made the day. Please note, Brody did not laugh but he was excited and barked a lot.

After the dolphin departed, a short run up river put us on a perfect trout holding area, a marsh point swept by the incoming tide. I deployed the power pole and we had a nice picnic lunch. As I ate my sandwich, I made a few casts to the marsh point. The trout were there and hungry. Most were small but that was beside the point. We were having a picnic and the fish were just a bonus.

It was a great day on the water. On the ride back to the boat landing, I still missed Elliott. However, the funk was gone. Oh yeah, I love fishing again!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.