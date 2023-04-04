Catch spotted sea trout on a setting sun and a falling tide

Recently, it has been very windy and rough offshore. So, I have been unable to fish for my dog Brody’s new favorite food, vermilion snapper. Last Friday evening, with no vermilion snapper for Brody’s dinner, I was in a quandary. Then, I got to thinking, once you filet a fish it is hard to identify the species. At that moment, I decided to replace vermilion snapper with spotted sea trout and hoped that Brody could not tell the difference.

A few minutes later, Brody and I launched the skiff. Our plan was to catch a trout for “my” dinner. The sun was setting, the tide was falling, and the water temperature was 68 degrees. Perfect conditions for targeting trout with a top water lure.

After a short run to a small creek draining over an oyster bar, I began casting a Top Pup Junior lure and retrieving it with a walk-the-dog retrieve. Laughing to myself, I thought this is a fool-the-dog retrieve. The trout were not impressed with the fool-the-dog retrieve, and none attacked my lure.

As it got dark, I was about to give Brody my emergency stash of beef jerky for dinner. Then, a trout exploded on the Top Pup Junior. Dinner was on the line. Literally and figuratively. I landed the trout and took a selfie of me and Brody’s future dinner. We headed back to the dock in near darkness.

In the kitchen, I dusted the trout filets in flour with a pinch of salt and pepper. Then, pan seared the trout in a little butter and olive oil. Brody watched intently and I began to worry that he was on to me. I figured, if Brody did not eat it, I would. The trout looked and smelled delicious.

Thankfully, Brody ate it.