Catching fish is fun yet fatiguing

One of the good things about living in the Lowcountry is the weather. If you don’t like it, wait an hour or so and it will change. Oftentimes dramatically. Saturday was one of those days. We went from windy and cold to sunny and warm. Of course, this “required” me to go fishing. So, Brody, Dave and Elliott jumped onboard the Yellowfin for an offshore fishing trip.

Our plan was to run 48 miles to the 30-fathom curve and troll lures for wahoo. The ocean was flat calm, and we made good time running out. A few miles short of the curve we encountered a school of blackfin tuna feeding on the surface. Elliott and David quickly grabbed rods rigged with a 60-gram Shimano Colt Sniper Jigs. They cast into the frenzy. Blackfin crushed the jigs as soon as they hit the water. We kept both fish for sushi and left them biting to target wahoo.

After running a few more miles to the 30-fathom curve, we deployed a spread of Nomad DTX lures and cedar plugs. We trolled for over an hour without a single strike. Then we found a pocket of warmer water and it was game on. Wahoo, blackfin tuna and the first sailfish of the season made for nonstop action. We literally got tired of fighting fish. When we started debating who “had to” reel in a fish, it was time to head home. On the ride back to the dock, Brody, Dave, and Elliott settled into bean bags and took well deserved naps.

When we returned to the harbor, a light rain made for cold and damp conditions. The weather had changed yet again. I stopped the boat to put on my rain jacket. Dave and Elliott kept on sleeping. Brody woke up and joined me at the helm. I laughed. At least Brody was smart enough to get out of the rain.