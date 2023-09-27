Charlene Magnuson beats Edie Coupe of DIRE, wins gift card to Vespa

Charlene Magnuson is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick ’Em. She pulled off the big win with an 11-1 record, beating Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate’s 10-2 record.

Charlene and her husband Ron have been Daniel Island property owners since 2010 and residents since 2019. They have five adult children. Charlene is a school nurse and an avid tennis player.

“Our family is very competitive at all games and sports,” writes Charlene via email about playing the pick ‘em against her husband. “I will be sharing my gift card with Ron. You can always find me cheering for the Steelers or a Penn State flag waving from our porch on game day!”

“I am so excited!” she added. “Thank you for having this contest and for the generous donation from Edie,” she said.