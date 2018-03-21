Charleston Battery and Blackbaud continue philanthropic partnership

The Charleston Battery and Blackbaud have renewed their philanthropic partnership, bringing Blackbaud back as the team’s official “Nonprofit of the Match” sponsor for the eighth consecutive season.

The Charleston Battery and Blackbaud will identify 17 nonprofit organizations to recognize and honor during the 2018 USL season.

“We value our partnership with Blackbaud very highly and are excited to work together again in 2018,” said Charleston Battery Chairman Eric Bowman. “Serving the community is one of our core values and this enables us to raise awareness and funds for several local nonprofit organizations throughout the season.”

Each selected nonprofit will get a variety of opportunities to share its mission, raise awareness, and interact with Battery fans at the team’s home matches. The organizations receive a table on the concourse, social media support, recognition in the match program, PA reads throughout the game, and 20 complimentary tickets to the match.

“We believe in the power of individuals to be agents of social good; and when people participate in their communities through volunteering, philanthropy, and civic engagement, good things happen,” said Blackbaud Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy Rachel Hutchisson “We look forward to partnering with the Charleston Battery again this year.”

The Blackbaud Halftime Crossbar Challenge will continue in 2018, giving the nonprofits the chance to win a $1,000 donation from the Battery by kicking a soccer ball and hitting the crossbar of the goal.

This year’s participating nonprofits include WINGS for Kids, Special Olympics South Carolina, Carry the Load, American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge, Lowcountry Local First, and MUSC Safe Kids.

The Battery kicked off their 26th season in the USL against FC Cincinnati during Irish Fest at MUSC Health Stadium on Saturday, March 17. MUSC Children’s Health served as the Nonprofit of the Match for the home opener. A full list of participating nonprofits will be released in the near future. The Battery will take on Penn FC this Saturday, March 24. For more information, visit www.charlestonbattery.com.