Charleston Battery recognizes DIS honor students at home game

The Charleston Battery and Daniel Island School Parent Teacher Association formally partnered earlier in 2017 with the goal of enriching students’ school experience and bringing new faces out to MUSC Health Stadium.

At the beginning of the partnership, the two local organizations set out a timeline culminating with the recognition of DIS honor roll students at halftime of one of the Battery’s home matches. In early June, Battery staff members, including the team’s new mascot Leo, attended the DIS end of the year awards ceremony and presented all honors students with two tickets to the Charleston Battery’s match against Toronto FC II on June 24. About 120 straight-A students were honored on the field during the game, while over 300 DIS families watched from the stands.

“Our first year working with Daniel Island School has been great,” said Charleston Battery Chief Operating Officer Mike Kelleher. “We feel both sides have benefited tremendously from the partnership. Our ultimate goal in year one was to see more Daniel Island families out at MUSC Health Stadium and we’ve succeeded. We’re looking forward to continuing to strengthen the tie between the two organizations in years to come.”

The six-month partnership included school visits, ticket fundraisers, DIS exclusive camps, and the recognition ceremony on the 24th.