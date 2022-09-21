Home / Sports / Charleston youth soccer team nets national championship in Kansas City

Charleston youth soccer team nets national championship in Kansas City

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 8:14am admin
Daniel Island residents Ben Strenck (9) and Thomas Crawford (9) play Youth Futsal at Elite Futsal Charleston. In July, the team won the Youth Futsal National Championships in Kansas City, the second in the program’s history with the first championship in 2019. The U.S. Youth Futsal Championship Series is the country’s largest and most prestigious national youth futsal competition – more than 11,833 players on 1,133 teams from 36 states.
 

