Chris Buchholz beats Atlantic Shield, wins a gift card to Vespa Pizzeria

Despite a few upsets in college football, Chris Buchholz grabbed the win with a 9-2 record, defeating the 6-3 record of Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch with Atlantic Shield Insurance.

Buchholz is the principal at Philip Simmons High School and a big sports enthusiast. “I have three children and a wife that are all very active and love living on Daniel Island,” he wrote via email. “I teased my co-worker, Michelle Siau (JROTC instructor here at PSH) that I was going to play Pick’em so she wouldn’t win three weeks in row.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.