City Meet - Flying Fish finishers - COMPLETE LIST

City Meet - Flying Fish finishers

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 11:11am admin

City Meet - Flying Fish finishers

7-8 age group

100 medley relay:

4th place - Colton Salta, Elle Gaine, Jason Chalupsky and Lilah May

25 free:

1st place, girls - Lilah May

8th place, girls - Willa LeVeen

4th place, boys - Jason Chalupsky

28th place, boys - Michael Snyder

25 fly:

8th place, girls - Lilah May

16th place, girls - Ronel St Germain

2nd place, boys - Jason Chalupsky

16th place, boys - Chase Delpino

25 back:

4th place, girls - Ronel St Germain

6th place, girls - Willa LeVeen

9th place, boys - Colton Salta

11th place, boys - Ethan Mester

25 breast:

4th place, girls - Charlotte Good

5th place, girls - Elle Gaine

23rd place, boys - Michael Snyder

25th place, boys - Grayson Leeke

100 free relay

1st place, girls - Charlotte Good, Willa LeVeen, Sarah Ligon and Lilah May

7th place, boys - Colton Salta, Davis Shaw, Chase Delpino and Jason Chalupsky

9-10 age group

200 medley relay:

4th place – Katherine Norton, Gabi Sullivan, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller

50 free:

12th place, girls - Emily Ann Warren

25th place, girls - Maryn Baker

1st place, boys - Jackson Muller

7th place, boys - Brady Evin

50 fly:

19th place, girls - Emily Ann Warren

22nd place, girls - Katherine Norton

4th place, boys - LJ LeVeen

5th place, boys - Connor Good

50 back:

19th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan

20th place, girls - Katherine Norton

1st place, boys - Connor Good

6th place, boys - Luc Ruminski

50 breast:

13th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan

10th place, boys - Brady Evin

10th place, boys - LJ LeVeen

100 IM:

23rd place, girls - Emily Ann Warren

25th place, girls - Katherine Norton

4th place, boys - Connor Good

7th place, boys - LJ LeVeen

200 free relay:

8th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan, Katherine Norton, Maryn Bake and Emily Ann Warren

2nd place, boys (broke the existing record) - Connor Good, Brady Evin, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller

11-12 age group

Medley relay:

3rd place - Mallory Kowalski, Merritt Zieminick, Bryce May and Evans Baker

50 free:

5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick

8th place, girls - Ellie Chalupsky

10th place, boys - Bryce May

11th place, boys - JJ Vance

50 fly:

6th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski

14th place, girls - Ann Wesley Shaw

6th place, boys - Evans Baker

16th place, boys - Bryce May

50 back:

4th place, girls - Ellie Chalupsky

8th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski

9th place, boys - Evans Baker

15th place, boys - Aidan Lentsch

50 breast:

1st place, girls - Merritt Zieminick

7th place, girls - Mackenzie LeVeen

5th place, boys - Aidan Lentsch

14th place, boys - JJ Vance

100 IM:

5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick

11th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski

17th place, boys - Evans Baker

21st place, boys - Bryce May

200 free relay:

2nd place, girls - Merritt Zieminick, Mallory Kowalski, Ann Wesley Shaw and Ellie Chalupsky

3rd place, boys -Bryce May, Aidan Lentsch, JJ Vance and Evans Baker

13-14 age group

200 medley relay:

7th place - Justin Hafner, Gabe Grimm, Zoe Dewitt and Anderson Blair

50 free:

17th place, girls - Kate Kowalski

22nd place, girls - Anderson Blair

5th place, boys - Gabe Grimm

13th place, boys - Asher Western

50 fly:

10th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt

19th place, girls - Anderson Blair

12th place, boys - Justin Hafner

19th place, boys - Charlie Beck

50 back:

19th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt

23rd place, girls - Jen Szlosek

9th place, boys - Justin Hafner

15th place, boys - Charlie Beck

50 breast:

15th place, girls - Kate Kowalski

17th place, girls - Ella Soper

6th place, boys - Gabe Grimm

13th place, boys - Asher Western

100 IM:

19th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt

20th place, girls - Kate Kowalski

4th place, boys - Gabe Grimm

15th place, boys - Justin Hafner

200 free relay:

6th place, girls - Anderson Blair, Kate Kowalski, Jen Szlosek and Zoe Dewitt

5th place, boys - Asher Western, Justin Hafner, Charlie Beck and Gabe Grimm

15-18 age group

200 medley relay:

9th place - CG Soper, Ethan Griffith, Eliza Stanley and Quinn Dewitt

50 free:

8th place, girls - Eliza Stanley

27th place, girls - Maya Gerding

21st place, boys - Quinn Dewitt

28th place, boys - Luke Johnson

50 fly:

14th place, girls - CG Soper

15th place, girls - Eliza Stanley

6th place, boys - Ethan Griffith

21st place, boys - Owen Conley

50 back:

16th place, girls - Grace Lake

20th place, girls - CG Soper

50 breast:

13th place, girls - Grace Lake

25th place, girls - Maya Gerding

3rd place, boys - Ethan Griffith

29th place, boys - Owen Conley

100 IM:

14th place, girls - CG Soper

19th place, girls - Eliza Stanley

5th place, boys - Ethan Griffith

200 free relay:

5th place, girls - CG Soper, Grace Lake, Maya Gerding and Eliza Stanley

6th place, boys - Quinn Dewitt, Owen Conley, Luke Johnson and Ethan Griffith

