City Meet - Flying Fish finishers - COMPLETE LIST
City Meet - Flying Fish finishers
7-8 age group
100 medley relay:
4th place - Colton Salta, Elle Gaine, Jason Chalupsky and Lilah May
25 free:
1st place, girls - Lilah May
8th place, girls - Willa LeVeen
4th place, boys - Jason Chalupsky
28th place, boys - Michael Snyder
25 fly:
8th place, girls - Lilah May
16th place, girls - Ronel St Germain
2nd place, boys - Jason Chalupsky
16th place, boys - Chase Delpino
25 back:
4th place, girls - Ronel St Germain
6th place, girls - Willa LeVeen
9th place, boys - Colton Salta
11th place, boys - Ethan Mester
25 breast:
4th place, girls - Charlotte Good
5th place, girls - Elle Gaine
23rd place, boys - Michael Snyder
25th place, boys - Grayson Leeke
100 free relay
1st place, girls - Charlotte Good, Willa LeVeen, Sarah Ligon and Lilah May
7th place, boys - Colton Salta, Davis Shaw, Chase Delpino and Jason Chalupsky
9-10 age group
200 medley relay:
4th place – Katherine Norton, Gabi Sullivan, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller
50 free:
12th place, girls - Emily Ann Warren
25th place, girls - Maryn Baker
1st place, boys - Jackson Muller
7th place, boys - Brady Evin
50 fly:
19th place, girls - Emily Ann Warren
22nd place, girls - Katherine Norton
4th place, boys - LJ LeVeen
5th place, boys - Connor Good
50 back:
19th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan
20th place, girls - Katherine Norton
1st place, boys - Connor Good
6th place, boys - Luc Ruminski
50 breast:
13th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan
10th place, boys - Brady Evin
10th place, boys - LJ LeVeen
100 IM:
23rd place, girls - Emily Ann Warren
25th place, girls - Katherine Norton
4th place, boys - Connor Good
7th place, boys - LJ LeVeen
200 free relay:
8th place, girls - Gabi Sullivan, Katherine Norton, Maryn Bake and Emily Ann Warren
2nd place, boys (broke the existing record) - Connor Good, Brady Evin, LJ LeVeen and Jackson Muller
11-12 age group
Medley relay:
3rd place - Mallory Kowalski, Merritt Zieminick, Bryce May and Evans Baker
50 free:
5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick
8th place, girls - Ellie Chalupsky
10th place, boys - Bryce May
11th place, boys - JJ Vance
50 fly:
6th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski
14th place, girls - Ann Wesley Shaw
6th place, boys - Evans Baker
16th place, boys - Bryce May
50 back:
4th place, girls - Ellie Chalupsky
8th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski
9th place, boys - Evans Baker
15th place, boys - Aidan Lentsch
50 breast:
1st place, girls - Merritt Zieminick
7th place, girls - Mackenzie LeVeen
5th place, boys - Aidan Lentsch
14th place, boys - JJ Vance
100 IM:
5th place, girls - Merritt Zieminick
11th place, girls - Mallory Kowalski
17th place, boys - Evans Baker
21st place, boys - Bryce May
200 free relay:
2nd place, girls - Merritt Zieminick, Mallory Kowalski, Ann Wesley Shaw and Ellie Chalupsky
3rd place, boys -Bryce May, Aidan Lentsch, JJ Vance and Evans Baker
13-14 age group
200 medley relay:
7th place - Justin Hafner, Gabe Grimm, Zoe Dewitt and Anderson Blair
50 free:
17th place, girls - Kate Kowalski
22nd place, girls - Anderson Blair
5th place, boys - Gabe Grimm
13th place, boys - Asher Western
50 fly:
10th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt
19th place, girls - Anderson Blair
12th place, boys - Justin Hafner
19th place, boys - Charlie Beck
50 back:
19th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt
23rd place, girls - Jen Szlosek
9th place, boys - Justin Hafner
15th place, boys - Charlie Beck
50 breast:
15th place, girls - Kate Kowalski
17th place, girls - Ella Soper
6th place, boys - Gabe Grimm
13th place, boys - Asher Western
100 IM:
19th place, girls - Zoe Dewitt
20th place, girls - Kate Kowalski
4th place, boys - Gabe Grimm
15th place, boys - Justin Hafner
200 free relay:
6th place, girls - Anderson Blair, Kate Kowalski, Jen Szlosek and Zoe Dewitt
5th place, boys - Asher Western, Justin Hafner, Charlie Beck and Gabe Grimm
15-18 age group
200 medley relay:
9th place - CG Soper, Ethan Griffith, Eliza Stanley and Quinn Dewitt
50 free:
8th place, girls - Eliza Stanley
27th place, girls - Maya Gerding
21st place, boys - Quinn Dewitt
28th place, boys - Luke Johnson
50 fly:
14th place, girls - CG Soper
15th place, girls - Eliza Stanley
6th place, boys - Ethan Griffith
21st place, boys - Owen Conley
50 back:
16th place, girls - Grace Lake
20th place, girls - CG Soper
50 breast:
13th place, girls - Grace Lake
25th place, girls - Maya Gerding
3rd place, boys - Ethan Griffith
29th place, boys - Owen Conley
100 IM:
14th place, girls - CG Soper
19th place, girls - Eliza Stanley
5th place, boys - Ethan Griffith
200 free relay:
5th place, girls - CG Soper, Grace Lake, Maya Gerding and Eliza Stanley
6th place, boys - Quinn Dewitt, Owen Conley, Luke Johnson and Ethan Griffith