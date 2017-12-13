'Clear bag and no bag' entry procedure for BCSD winter varsity sporting events

Berkeley County School District (BCSD) leaders have expanded implementation of the “Clear Bag or No Bag” entry procedure to all winter varsity sporting events. This proactive measure is part of an ongoing safety initiative by the BCSD Safety and Security Office to continue to improve and advance district safety and security measures. This entry procedure will also be in effect for all winter junior varsity sporting events that take place on the same day and at the same location as a varsity sporting event as these competitions typically draw a larger crowd.

“In October, we piloted the ‘Clear Bag or No Bag’ entry procedure at Goose Creek High School football games, currently our largest high school, and it was very successful,” said Tim Knight, BCSD Safety and Security Coordinator. “The expansion of this entry procedure to all winter varsity sports is a natural progression in ongoing safety and security improvements. Our goal is to create an environment that our fans and guests can enjoy with the peace of mind that we are continuing to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”

Each ticketed individual will be permitted to carry one clear tote bag, not to exceed 12” x 6 x 12” and a small clutch or wallet can be included in this clear tote if it does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. A clear tote bag is not required in order to carry small permissible items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, cash, etc., which should be carried in a pocket. Prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

“As was encouraged at the Goose Creek High football games, we do prefer our fans and guests to attend athletic events without carrying any bag; however, we understand that it is necessary for some individuals to utilize a non - clear bag for medically necessary items or equipment,” Knight continued. “If an individual cannot utilize a clear bag for this reason, they will be required to speak with a designated gate administrator and the bag will be subject to search.”

Please be reminded that once you have received clearance to enter the event, you will not be allowed to re-enter if you choose to leave at any time. As stated in a BCSD press release on the new policy, leaders will continue exploring all options to advance and improve safety and security measures in line with common procedures implemented at major events that have the potential to attract a large crowd.