CofC’s Brooks on road to recovery following Tommy John Surgery

College of Charleston pitcher Daniel Brooks is on his way to recovery after recently undergoing season-ending Tommy John Surgery on his ailing right elbow.

If you need proof, check out the video circulating on social media that shows the 6-7, 250-pound right-hander doing one-armed pushups, because his dream of playing in the Major Leagues means a commitment of getting better every day, physically, mentally and spiritually.

The rehab work involving his pitching arm has already begun as well. Dr. Timothy Griffith performed the surgery on March 2 in Atlanta and all went well.

Brooks wore a hard cast on his elbow following the surgery and it has already been replaced with a hinged brace. His first rehab work included working on his range of motion as well as shoulder strengthening with his trainer and/or physical therapy.

“Dr. Griffith expects Daniel to be as good or better than he was when he was at his best when he touched 98 mph in his first collegiate start last March against East Carolina University,” his father, Steve Brooks said.

Brooks had a brilliant career at Bishop England, where he earned all-state honors in both baseball and basketball. His success on the diamond continued at the college level last spring in his freshman season at CofC.

Brooks brought the heat with a fastball that was regularly clocked in the mid-to-upper 90s, earning a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association’s all-freshman team.

Brooks struck out 55 batters in 44 1/3 innings of work. He pitched in 12 games last spring and 10 were starts. He was 2-2 with a 4.87 ERA.

Then, it happened. Brooks was doing routine bullpen preparation to get ready for his first starting assignment of 2023. But something was wrong and doctors shut down his season before it even commenced.

“Daniel is very upbeat and positive about the surgery,” Steve Brooks added. “The doctor confirmed that based on the condition of Daniel’s UCL (ulnar collateral ligament), there were tears occurring for a period of time that would have caused Daniel to throw with lower

velocity, in the low 90s. He has virtually no pain and has not taken any of the prescriptions for pain because of it.”

A UCL is a ligament on the inner side of your elbow that helps secure your elbow joint and Tommy John Surgery is the common term used for the repair of a torn UCL.

“He is going to follow the protocols for rehab provided by the (Atlanta) Braves’ team doctor who did the surgery,” Steve Brooks continued. “But you can bet he will be working his tail off once he is cleared to do so. That’s just who he is. Daniel is an ‘all-in’ kind of kid. He’s that

way with his training regiment, his diet, his faith and his relationships with his friends and family.”

Brooks wasted little time getting back to the Cougars’ baseball game at Patriots Point. He underwent surgery on a Thursday and was back at the stadium the next day, rooting for and encouraging his teammates.

“He gives you everything he’s got,” Steve Brooks added. “I am amazed at some of the private messages he shows me from some who know him and some who just follow him on social media. He inspires people with his faith, his work ethic and his attitude. The best is yet to come.”