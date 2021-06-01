Collin Coggeshall beats Nancy Crick, wins a Laura Albert’s gift card

Collin Coggeshall’s first attempt with the Pigskin Pick’em lands him a win! His 10-2 score beat sponsor Nancy Crick with Carolina One’s 7-5 score.

Several contestants tied with Collin and actually one contestant would have beat him with the tiebreaker, however, that contestant did not include their name and contact info.

Collin and his family have lived on DI since early 2010. He and his wife Melissa have two boys, Hayes and Weston, who both attend Philip Simmons High. “My family and I absolutely love Daniel Island and are so thankful that we decided to make it our home,” wrote Collin via email.

“As far as why I play Pigskin Pick’em, to be honest...one of my great friends (and golf buddies) is a regular weekly “picker” (Hill Shaw w/Atlantic Shield),” wrote Collin. “Since I can never seem to find a way to beat him in golf, I figured I’d try to beat him in something.”

Email katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the pick‘em list, enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our website to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.