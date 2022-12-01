Connor Good beats Ashley Severance with Atlantic Properties

Connor Good is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick'em Football Contest. His 9-3 record was enough to top Ashley Severance with Atlantic Properties' 8-4 showing.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or

enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday.

Each week, we also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.