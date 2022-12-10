Cooler fishing conditions catch the hottest results

Cooler weather brings hot fishing to the Lowcountry. Inshore, nearshore and offshore fishing is scorching hot right now. The great fishing should continue until the water temperatures begin to drop. So, before that happens, you need to get out and fish.

Inshore, the trout, redfish and flounder are feeding aggressively. They know a long and lean winter is coming and are stocking up accordingly. For the next few weeks, the key to catching fish is simply to go fishing. It helps to fish in areas that concentrate baitfish and shrimp. Creeks that are draining into deeper water create an all you can eat buffet for predators. If you fish an area and do not catch any fish, move. Move quickly. If predators are present, they will be eating. If you don’t catch fish, the predators are not present.

Nearshore, king mackerel and bull redfish are gorging on menhaden and mullet schools that are migrating south. Drifting or slow trolling a live bait near baitfish schools is the ticket for hot action. Look for the schools from the beach to a few miles offshore. Birds will usually be around the schools that mackerel and redfish are feeding upon.

Offshore, the wahoo are schooled up and eating like I do at Orlando’s Pizza! The best bite is first thing in the morning. So, an early start is essential. Recently, we have been catching wahoo, two at a time, in water 150 to 350 feet deep. I like to pull a mixed spread of rigged Ballyhoo and Nomad DTX Minnows. Early in the morning, the rigged Ballyhoo tends to be what the wahoo want. As the sun comes up, they tend to strike the deep running DTX Minnows more often.

For the next few weeks, fishing and catching will be synonymous. If you want to get in on the hot action, simply go fish!