Craig Hugus beats Colby Hollifield, wins gift card to The Kingstide

Craig Hugus secured a perfect score in last week’s pick’em. With his 12-0 record, he beat sponsor Colby Hollifield, who went 8-4.

Craig and his wife Meghan moved to Daniel Island a year and a half ago with their two children. Their son is a first grader at DIS and their daughter is at Daniel Island Academy.

“I play pick’em because it’s great fun,” wrote Hugus via email. “I used to be in a NFL picks league a few years ago and I was pretty good at it, so I saw this challenge as a test to see if my skills were still up to par.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes.