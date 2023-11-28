Craig Hugus beats Garret McNally, wins gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island

Craig Hugus is this week’s winner. His 10-2 record was enough to beat Garret McNally with Mac’s Daniel Island’s 8-4 record. Craig tied with several other contestants but pulled out the win in the tiebreaker.

Craig and his family of four moved to the Etiwan Park neighborhood two years ago.

“Playing Pigskin Pick’em motivates me to keep myself sharp on who is playing well throughout college football and the NFL,” Craig wrote via email. “I enjoy the challenge it presents and I’d like to thank The Daniel Island News for facilitating this.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com or use the URL above. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. on

Friday. There is no cost to enter.