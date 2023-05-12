Crashing the boards: Iron Horses rebound with 4-1 start

Will history repeat itself?

The Philip Simmons High School boys basketball team hopes the answer is yes as the 2023-24 season unfolds.

Two seasons ago, the Iron Horses competed in a preseason tournament hosted by Georgetown High School, and gained victories over Waccamaw and Socastee to win the championship. The Iron Horses posted a 25-4 record that season and claimed the Region 6-AA championship with a 10-0 record. Philip Simmons reached the third round of the Class AA playoffs and lost to eventual state runner-up York.

This season, Philip Simmons topped Bishop England and Wando to win the Riptide Preseason Tournament, and own a 4-1 record heading into this week’s busy schedule, which included home games against Wando and Stratford and a road trip to Goose Creek.

“We stressed the importance of getting off on the right foot,” coach Garrett Campbell said. “We want to get into good habits from the first game.”

Last year might have been the first time in the six-year history of the program in which the team didn’t show marked improvement. The Iron Horses, competing in their first year as a Class AAA entry, posted a 14-11 record, including 6-2 in Region 8-AAA. They lost to Dreher in the first round of the playoffs.

“Last year, we took a step backward,” Campbell said. “We made progress in each season, but last year was a transition. We’re ready to take a step forward. We have the talent. We have five seniors this year and we want to see what they can do as a unit.”

While the Iron Horse team from two seasons ago had numerous players who could step up and win a game, this season’s team will depend on senior Robert Watson, who is compiling statistics that could earn him all-state honors. He’s averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

“We will go as far as Robert Watson will take us,” Campbell said. “He’s a scorer and facilitator and is the straw that stirs the drink.”

Titus Pettersen and Carlio Jenkins have been solid on offense, averaging 9.8 and 9 points, respectively.

The 2023-24 squad is the tallest group Campbell has had in seven years at Philip Simmons, and could rival a small college as far as size goes. Owen Jenkins is 6-5, Alondre Wright is 6-6 and Blake Darby tops out at 6-7.

That size has helped the Iron Horses average 25 rebounds per game, including 19 on the defensive end.

Experience should be a plus for Campbell’s crew this winter. Watson and Pettersen are seniors as are key contributors Weston Coggeshall, Micah Mack and Jenkins. Junior point guard Corbin Driggers has been impressive and could be more of a factor as the season progresses.

“We have that senior core group who have put in the work,” Campbell said. “Now, we get to see what they can do. We have good depth with some seniors and juniors coming off the bench.”