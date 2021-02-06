Crusaderettes win national dance title

The Crusaderettes Dance Team from Christ Our King-Stella Maris School made history in April by earning the school’s first National Championship title.

The team, composed of 22 girls in fifth through eighth grades, is coached by Daniel Island resident Brittney Carimi. The Crusaderettes Dance Team is the primary feeder program for the Bishop England Varsity Pom Squad.

Despite a series of setbacks this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team persevered and ended this season as their most successful one yet. Since the team’s inception in 2015, the team has increased in size and moved up the ranks at the regional and national level. This year, in addition to claiming the title of South Carolina State Champions in three style divisions, they attended the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Team Championship in Orlando where they placed first in the nation in the Game Day division, and second in both pom and hip hop.

During the year, the team wasn’t able to perform at regular school events due to COVID restrictions, but they were able to compete in a series of virtual competitions filmed in their gym with little to no audience to cheer them on.

Eventually, safety protocols allowed the team to attend the live competitions.

Dancers from Daniel Island include Abby Goodwin, Abby Smear, Audra Schaafsma, Holland Carimi, Ivey Hicks, Juliette Stovall, Kallyn Long, Kate Moldenhauer, Madeline Geier, McClain Cook and Sutton Carimi.