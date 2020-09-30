Delayed by lightning, PSHS strikes 29-8 blow to Burke

It was worth the wait.

The Philip Simmons High School football team kicked off its season with a Region 6-AA game against Burke on Friday night. But the Iron Horses didn’t get to celebrate its 29-8 season-opening victory until Saturday afternoon as lightning reigned supreme at

Ravenel Stadium forcing the game to be halted with the Iron Horses in command 14-0.

There were some hitches Saturday. Some of the Iron Horses had to take their SAT tests and didn’t make the return trip. And the Iron Horses lost a little of their intensity.

But for the first time in the school’s brief history, the Iron Horses are 1-0, and could be 2-0 if a trip to Lake Marion proves to be productive.

“It was a great win for the kids,” Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said. “We had a great effort. We are still experiencing those ‘firsts’ and this is the first time we’ve been 1-0.”

There were heavy rains Friday, but by the time things kicked off Friday night, lightning became the issue. Each time there was a lightning bolt, it pushed back the resumption of the game until the officials and coaches huddled and decided to resume the game at noon the next day. Action stopped Friday with the Iron Horses threatening to score with the ball on the Burke 8.

The third TD of the game came about 14 hours later.

“We weren’t as sharp Saturday,” Bendig said. “We watched the film from Friday night and made some adjustments. But when you go up 21-0, you sort of become complacent.”

The Iron Horses are 1-0 thanks to a balanced offense and a stingy defense.

Quarterback Tripp Williams completed 8 of 12 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 18 yards and another score. The big effort shows how important he is to the team’s success. Last year, he missed a good majority of the season after suffering an injury in Week 2.

“Quarterback play, coupled with our offensive line, will be the catalyst,” Bendig said. “Tripp’s demeanor is what you want in a quarterback. He’s a captain and shows poise out there.”

The defense accomplished its goals. The Iron Horses caused three turnovers and blocked a kick.

“We played like we had our ears pinned back and came at them,” Bendig said.

Peyton Woolridge led the Iron Horses with 66 yards rushing on nine carries. Will Ramey caught five passes for 52 yards while Bennett White caught two passes for 46 yards, including a reception that went for 31 yards.

Tyler Harper had a big night on defense, recording 15 tackles, including 10 solo. He had a tackle for a loss and recovered a fumble. Hunter Ramey also had 15 tackles, including seven solo stops. Luther Smalls picked off a pass and returned it 26 yards.

The Iron Horses continue region play with a trip to Lake Marion this weekend.

“It will be the first time we ever play them, so that’s exciting,” Bendig said. “We have a chance to be 2-0.”