DeMarco named state volleyball player of the year

It was a season to remember for Olivia DeMarco.

The Bishop England senior helped lead the Bishops to the Class AA state volleyball championship last month, and followed that up by being named the Class AA state player of the year by the state coaches association.

DeMarco recorded 240 kills, 38 blocks and 145 digs this fall to help the Bishops win their 29th state championship, which is second only to Bayside (Alabama) Academy in all-time state championships, according to the National Federation of High Schools.

DeMarco didn’t hesitate when asked what meant more to her.

“Winning the state championship with my teammates means so much,” DeMarco said. “It was something we worked for, something we celebrated together.

“Winning state player of the year was awesome,” DeMarco continued. “But you don’t think about winning an award like that. It’s something you just don’t expect.”

It was the Bishops’ first state title since 2017. The Bishops came close during DeMarco’s time, but came up short until the victory over Landrum for all the marbles.

“It was upsetting and frustrating to come so close,” DeMarco said. “We knew it had to be this year. It was our year. We worked hard all year and got to experience the championship as a team. That’s what it’s all about.”

DeMarco not only played volleyball at Bishop England, she also helped boys’ volleyball coach Alec Swanson get the program off the ground.

“I was one of the ‘assistant coaches,’” DeMarco said. “I went to the practices and helped coach Swanson. It was fun, especially last year when they started the program. Some of the guys never played volleyball and I just told them to listen to me and learn.”

The boys’ team played the girls’ team this year in a match in which the entire student body watched with great anticipation.

The winner? The girls team of course.

DeMarco doesn’t have a family monopoly as far as a state player of the year award. Her sister, Isabella, was named the Class AA state soccer player of the year in 2022 after leading the Bishops to a 12-6 record and a berth in the Lower State championship. She scored 16 goals and handed out five assists to account for 37 points.

She went on to play soccer for Western Carolina. One of her teammates was her another sister, Alexis.

College is in Olivia’s future, but playing volleyball at such a high level isn’t.

“Right now, I plan to play club volleyball somewhere,” DeMarco said. “That’s what I need right now.”

DeMarco, who has a 4.6 GPA on the Bishop England scale, has been accepted to the University of South Carolina, Ole Miss and the College of Charleston. She’s applied to Clemson and wants to see if she’s accepted.

But if she had to matriculate tomorrow, it would be the College of Charleston.

“I love it here in Charleston,” DeMarco said. “I’m sort of a home body and want to be near my family.”