Dennis Treasurer’s 100th goal is right on the money

Many teenagers are challenged to budget their time, especially when it comes to academics and athletics.

And then there’s Bishop England lacrosse standout Dennis Treasurer. The senior must budget his time between academic, athletics and the business he owns.

As a sophomore, Treasurer started a business called COAST Shark Teeth as he learned to mix business and pleasure. He searches for shark-teeth fossils on waterways around the Lowcountry and then categorizes the fossils by corresponding species and approximate prehistoric era. Finally, he sells them throughout the world via e-commerce platforms.

It’s a great business plan. Last year, he won Bishop England’s Genevieve Duane Business Award.

Treasurer is all business on the lacrosse field as well. He leads the Bishops in scoring and recently scored the 100th goal of his career for the Bishops, who began the week with a 9-4 record. The Bishops were scheduled to play at Christ Church Tuesday in the

Class AAAA playoffs.

“Scoring my 100th goal was definitely surreal and not something I expected to do, especially considering the almost total loss of my junior season,” Treasurer said. “The moment was awesome to say the least, and to celebrate it with my teammates and coaches was very special. I was honored to receive the exact ball from coach (Tyler) Tracy after the game, and later have all the boys on the team sign it on the bus ride back to Charleston after the win.”

If this season has been one of ecstasy, last year had to be one of agony because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of high school sports. Lacrosse was short-circuited a few games into the season.

“Not playing last year due to the pandemic was definitely tough, especially losing our season after seeing that team’s potential,” said Treasurer, a Charleston native who began playing lacrosse in the second grade. “Although there are many negatives to the situation, being quarantined caused me to really appreciate and not take for granted playing the sport.”

Treasurer began the week with a team-leading 43 goals and 51 points. In the 45 varsity games of his career, he has scored 102 goals and 25 assists, thanks to a .564 shot/goal percentage.

Treasurer usually focuses on lacrosse but decided to play football his senior season. He was a wide receiver on coach John Cantey’s squad.

“Due to the loss of last year’s season I decided to play football my senior year,” he said “The schedules of school and sports can definitely be difficult at times, but I find getting in a good routine helps to achieve the balance.”

That will come in handy this fall when he goes to Clemson University, where he will study business.

Girls lacrosse

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team was still alive in the Class AAAA playoffs as coach Jeff Weiner’s team looked to claim yet another state title.

The varsity girls were 15-0 after pounding Greenville 21-1 in the second round of the playoffs. The Bishops were scheduled to host Hilton Head on Tuesday night. (Results not available before press time.)

The Philip Simmons girls’ lacrosse team also reached the Class AAAA playoffs and was the 13th seed. The Iron Horses dropped a 13-9 decision to Hilton Head in the first round.