DI attorney Ryan Oberly races for clean water

After participating in a relay race to benefit charity, local attorney Ryan Oberly had a life-changing, “aha moment”— one that helped him internalize that there’s great joy in serving those in need.

“When it comes to needs,” he said, “clean water, sanitation, hygiene education — these are essential. A mother or child who has to walk six kilometers just to get water, often which is contaminated — that’s a problem that needs to be fixed, that can be fixed in our lifetime, and we can receive great joy in the process.”

Four years ago, Oberly was encouraged by a friend to participate in a race sponsored by Team World Vision, a humanitarian organization that raises funds for clean water by hosting athletic events such as marathons and triathlons. While the group provides relief to communities around the world, it typically focuses on health, education, and economic development in Africa. One of their events is a relay to bring clean water and sanitation solutions to South Sudan. Last year, Oberly and his team raised $1,103,822, enough to supply clean water to 22,000 people.

World Vision’s participation in the Hood to Coast race — a race that stretches from Oregon’s Mt. Hood to the coast — came about through the work of Lopez Lomong, a lost boy of South Sudan, kidnapped at age 6, who turned U.S. Olympic runner in 2008.

“He’s super inspiring and was able to build a group of U.S. Olympians and other track and field celebrities like Ashton and Brienne Eaton to help drive our vans and run with us on Team World Vision’s Hood to Coast teams with the goal of using this race every year, to bring clean water to his country, South Sudan,” Oberly said.

Around 100 athletes participate in the Hood to Coast race every August. Oberly recalled, “Every year is filled with great memories, laughs, and challenges. The relationships though are what really standout. There have been so many off-hand comments or actions that for whatever reason, God has used to impact me significantly. It’s my favorite weekend of the year.”

Most sporting events look a little different in 2020, and the Hood to Coast race is no exception. The race is officially cancelled and Oberly won’t be flying to Oregon to join his team this year. However, he is still enthusiastic and refuses to accept a missed opportunity to help communities in need.

“I am not accepting that fate. I am running it anyway, not in Oregon but in Charleston and around the country with my teammates,” he said. “We’ll use technology to stay connected and keep in everything in place.”

This year’s 36-leg/200-mile relay starts Friday, Aug. 28, in the morning and will end before noon on Saturday. Oberly will run three legs, starting from his office on River Landing Drive. His portion includes 7.2 miles on Friday around 1 or 2 p.m., 7.8 miles around sunset, and 5.5 miles anytime between 3 and 6 a.m. on Saturday — all through the streets of Daniel Island.

Oberly would like to challenge Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents to consider contributing to the cause of clean water.

“Spend a few minutes today imagining what your life, and the life of your family, might be like if your only access to water was 3 or 4 miles away by foot, and often contaminated,” he said. “Together we can continue to raise the funds they need for clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene to prevent the attack of future viruses and help them have the resources they need even in this current pandemic.”

Donate online at teamworldvision.org/participant/Oberly.

“If you see someone with an orange World Vision shirt on Friday or Saturday, that’s me,” exclaimed Oberly. “Please honk, yell kindly, or do anything else encouraging. I’ll miss Oregon this year but I know the hearts of so many in this community are eager to come together to do great things!”