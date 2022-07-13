DI Flying Fish dive into 4th place at annual City Swim Meet
Wed, 07/13/2022 - 9:11am admin
By:
Staff Report
It was close, but no victory celebration for the Daniel Island Flying Fish swim team.
Coach Rose Van Metre’s team put up some impressive finishes and showed a lot of heart during the annual City Swim Meet, which was contested last weekend at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
The Flying Fish finished fourth in one of the closest meets in more than a decade as only 135.5 points separated the top four teams.
Daniel Island was in first place after the first day of the meet but Snee Farm surged on the second day, demonstrating their depth in the older age groups, and won its eighth consecutive Coastal Aquatic Association title with 2,781 points to edge North Charleston, which tallied 2,762.5.
Northbridge Terrace was third with 2,666 points and the Flying Fish claimed fourth with 2,624.5 points.
Here are the Daniel Island Flying Fish finishers who finished in the top 10 at the Charleston City Swim Meet.
Ages 7-8 Relay Results:
First - 100 Mixed Medley Relay: AJ Hanhouser, Atticus Sherry, Tessa Delpino and Addie Harridge
Third - Girls 100 Free Relay: Tessa Delpino, Libby Scott Rosiak, Maggie Torrey and Addie Harridge
Fourth - Boys 100 Free Relay: AJ Hanhouser, Finn Gaston, Luca Wooley and Atticus Sherry
Ages 7-8 Individual Results:
Addie Harridge – Second in freestyle, fourth in backstroke
Tessa Delpino – Fourth in freestyle, second in butterfly
Charlie Mahan – Sixth in breaststroke
Atticus Sherry – Second in butterfly, second in breaststroke
AJ Hanhouser – Eighth in freestyle, 10th in butterfly
Sam Smith – Eighth in backstroke
Bradley Winograd – 10th in breaststroke
Ages 9-10 Relay Results:
First: Boys 200 Free Relay: Colton Salta, Benji Cumpelik, Marko Franic and Nolan Mahoney
Second: Mixed Medley Relay: Nolan Mahoney, Benji Cumpelik, Ronel St. Germaine and Nora Ross
Second: Girls 200 Free Relay: Nora Ross, Sophia Davis, Katie Torrey and Ronel St. Germaine
Ages 9-10 Individual Results:
Ronel St. Germaine – Second in butterfly, second in breaststroke, third in IM
Nora Ross – Fifth in freestyle, fourth in butterfly, ninth in IM
Sophia Davis – Eighth in freestyle, seventh in backstroke
Lauren Evin – Ninth in breaststroke
Colton Salta – Second in freestyle, fifth in backstroke
Beni Cumpelik – Fourth in butterfly, 10th in breaststroke, ninth in IM
Nolan Mahoney – First in backstroke, fifth in butterfly, fourth in IM
Ages 11-12 Relay Results:
Third: 200 Medley Relay: Gabi Sullivan, Jason Chalupsky, Lilah May and Cole Socci
Third: Girls 200 Free Relay: Charlotte Good, Lilah Mahoney, Lilah May and Gabi Sullivan
Sixth: Boys 200 Free Relay: Delcambre St. Germaine, Colle Socci, Paxton Dewitt and Jason Chalupsky
Ages 11-12 Individual Results:
Gabi Sullivan – Third in freestyle, third in backstroke, 10th in IM
Charlotte Good – Seventh in freestyle, ninth in IM
Lilah May – Fifth in butterfly
Jason Chalupsky – Fifth in breaststroke, eighth in 100 IM
Ages 13-14 Relay Results:
Second: Girls 200 Free Relay: Mackenzie LeVeen, Gracyn Ross, Elene Evin and Ellie Chalupsky
Third: 13-14 Mixed Medley Relay: Brady Evin, Mackenzie LeVeen, Ellie Chalupsky and Bryce May
Third: Boys 200 Free Relay: Brady Evin, Jackson Muller, LJ LeVeen and Bryce May
Ages 13-14 Individual Results:
Ellie Chalupsky – First in butterfly, first in backstroke, second in IM
Mackenzie LeVeen – First in breaststroke, ninth freestyle, fourth in IM
Bryce May – Seventh in the freestyle
Brady Evin – 10th in backstroke, ninth in breaststroke
Jackson Muller – 10th in breaststroke
Ages 15-18 Relay Results:
First: Mixed Medley Relay: Justin Hafner, Kate Kowalski, Zoe Dewitt and Erik Venjohn
Eighth: Girls 200 Free Relay: Mallory Kowalski, Kate Kowalski, Meg George and Zoe Dewitt
Ninth: Boys 200 Free Relay: Erik Venjohn, Carlisle Stanley, JJ Vance and Justin Hafner
Ages 15-18 Individual Results:
Zoe Dewitt – Seventh in freestyle
Justin Hafner – Ninth in butterfly