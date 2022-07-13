DI Flying Fish dive into 4th place at annual City Swim Meet

It was close, but no victory celebration for the Daniel Island Flying Fish swim team.

Coach Rose Van Metre’s team put up some impressive finishes and showed a lot of heart during the annual City Swim Meet, which was contested last weekend at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

The Flying Fish finished fourth in one of the closest meets in more than a decade as only 135.5 points separated the top four teams.

Daniel Island was in first place after the first day of the meet but Snee Farm surged on the second day, demonstrating their depth in the older age groups, and won its eighth consecutive Coastal Aquatic Association title with 2,781 points to edge North Charleston, which tallied 2,762.5.

Northbridge Terrace was third with 2,666 points and the Flying Fish claimed fourth with 2,624.5 points.

Here are the Daniel Island Flying Fish finishers who finished in the top 10 at the Charleston City Swim Meet.

Ages 7-8 Relay Results:

First - 100 Mixed Medley Relay: AJ Hanhouser, Atticus Sherry, Tessa Delpino and Addie Harridge

Third - Girls 100 Free Relay: Tessa Delpino, Libby Scott Rosiak, Maggie Torrey and Addie Harridge

Fourth - Boys 100 Free Relay: AJ Hanhouser, Finn Gaston, Luca Wooley and Atticus Sherry

Ages 7-8 Individual Results:

Addie Harridge – Second in freestyle, fourth in backstroke

Tessa Delpino – Fourth in freestyle, second in butterfly

Charlie Mahan – Sixth in breaststroke

Atticus Sherry – Second in butterfly, second in breaststroke

AJ Hanhouser – Eighth in freestyle, 10th in butterfly

Sam Smith – Eighth in backstroke

Bradley Winograd – 10th in breaststroke

Ages 9-10 Relay Results:

First: Boys 200 Free Relay: Colton Salta, Benji Cumpelik, Marko Franic and Nolan Mahoney

Second: Mixed Medley Relay: Nolan Mahoney, Benji Cumpelik, Ronel St. Germaine and Nora Ross

Second: Girls 200 Free Relay: Nora Ross, Sophia Davis, Katie Torrey and Ronel St. Germaine

Ages 9-10 Individual Results:

Ronel St. Germaine – Second in butterfly, second in breaststroke, third in IM

Nora Ross – Fifth in freestyle, fourth in butterfly, ninth in IM

Sophia Davis – Eighth in freestyle, seventh in backstroke

Lauren Evin – Ninth in breaststroke

Colton Salta – Second in freestyle, fifth in backstroke

Beni Cumpelik – Fourth in butterfly, 10th in breaststroke, ninth in IM

Nolan Mahoney – First in backstroke, fifth in butterfly, fourth in IM

Ages 11-12 Relay Results:

Third: 200 Medley Relay: Gabi Sullivan, Jason Chalupsky, Lilah May and Cole Socci

Third: Girls 200 Free Relay: Charlotte Good, Lilah Mahoney, Lilah May and Gabi Sullivan

Sixth: Boys 200 Free Relay: Delcambre St. Germaine, Colle Socci, Paxton Dewitt and Jason Chalupsky

Ages 11-12 Individual Results:

Gabi Sullivan – Third in freestyle, third in backstroke, 10th in IM

Charlotte Good – Seventh in freestyle, ninth in IM

Lilah May – Fifth in butterfly

Jason Chalupsky – Fifth in breaststroke, eighth in 100 IM

Ages 13-14 Relay Results:

Second: Girls 200 Free Relay: Mackenzie LeVeen, Gracyn Ross, Elene Evin and Ellie Chalupsky

Third: 13-14 Mixed Medley Relay: Brady Evin, Mackenzie LeVeen, Ellie Chalupsky and Bryce May

Third: Boys 200 Free Relay: Brady Evin, Jackson Muller, LJ LeVeen and Bryce May

Ages 13-14 Individual Results:

Ellie Chalupsky – First in butterfly, first in backstroke, second in IM

Mackenzie LeVeen – First in breaststroke, ninth freestyle, fourth in IM

Bryce May – Seventh in the freestyle

Brady Evin – 10th in backstroke, ninth in breaststroke

Jackson Muller – 10th in breaststroke

Ages 15-18 Relay Results:

First: Mixed Medley Relay: Justin Hafner, Kate Kowalski, Zoe Dewitt and Erik Venjohn

Eighth: Girls 200 Free Relay: Mallory Kowalski, Kate Kowalski, Meg George and Zoe Dewitt

Ninth: Boys 200 Free Relay: Erik Venjohn, Carlisle Stanley, JJ Vance and Justin Hafner

Ages 15-18 Individual Results:

Zoe Dewitt – Seventh in freestyle

Justin Hafner – Ninth in butterfly