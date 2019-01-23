DI 'Row Raiser' scores almost $13K for Special Olympics!

The gym at Daniel Island’s CrossFit Discovery was packed with participants last Saturday, Jan. 19 – but the WOD, or “Work Out of the Day,” was a bit different than usual. Some 233 people, including 10 special needs athletes, were there to row…and raise money for Special Olympics of South Carolina (SOSC). At the 3rd Annual Row Raiser, 23 teams relay rowed for two hours, covering a combined total of 688,919 meters or over 430 miles! Their efforts resulted in a grand total of $12,900 to benefit SOSC.

Winning the day were: CrossFit North Charleston-Blue, first place; CrossFit North Charleston, second place; and “Where’s the Assault Bike?” (Iron Tribe Fitness), third place.

Sponsors included CrossFit Discovery, Peace Love Hip Hop, Made 2 Move Health & Human Performance, The Daniel Island Community Fund, Kellerman-Smith Real Estate, OL Thompson Construction, Ocean Realty, Coastal Rowing Studio, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Blondies Bagels & Cafe and Qwik Pack & Ship.

“The energy this event brings is phenomenal and unmatched!” said Dane Gifford with Team Made 2 Move.

The event has doubled in size and plans for next year will allow for even more growth. In addition to hosting this annual fundraiser, CrossFit Discovery also hosts “Exceptional CrossFit” on the first and third Sunday of every month at 2:30 p.m. for the special needs’ community free of charge.