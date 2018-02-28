DI swimmers finish strong in SC Swimming State Championship Meet!

Swim Charleston sent 17 team members to the SC Swimming State Championship Meet in Greenville, Feb. 16-19, including several Daniel Island swimmers. The team took part in a total of 81 swims! Top scorer was Ellie Chalupsky of Daniel Island, who made the podium twice and scored 55 points for the team.

The following swimmers had 100 percent best times: Gabe Grimm (DI), Caitlin Maher, Jolie Mello (DI), and Davis Wukovits.

Three individual “Top 3” finishes: Ellie Chalupsky (DI) - 50 fly, 50 back; and Kate Allison - 50 breast.

Individual finishes in 4th-10th place: Kate Allison - 100 breast, 100 IM; Campbell Cason - 500 free; Ellie Chalupsky (DI) - 100 IM, 100 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 IM; Bryce May (DI) - 100 free, 50 free, 200 IM.

Individual finishes in 11th-20th place: Jackson Allison -100 IM, 50 fly; Kate Allison - 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 IM; Campbell Cason - 200 free, 50 free; Ellie Chalupsky (DI) -100 free; Maya Doucher - 50 breast; Gabe Grimm (DI) - 100 breast; Emma Guerin (DI) -100 breast; Mackenzie LeVeen (DI) - 50 breast; Jack Looby - 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 breast, 200 IM; Bryce May (DI) - 50 fly, 100 IM, 100 fly, 100 back; Jolie Mello (DI) - 50 fly, 100 IM, 100 fly; Merritt Zieminick (DI) - 50 breast.

Top 3 relay finishes:

10/u girls free - 2nd place: Ellie Chalupsky (DI), Campbell Cason, Mackenzie LeVeen (DI), and Kate Allison.

10/u girls medley - 2nd place: Ellie Chalupsky (DI), Maya Doucher, Kate Allison, and Jolie Mello (DI).

The Swim Charleston team also set 13 new team records! They placed second in the state with teams fielding less than 20 swimmers. In addition, the following four swimmers got new sectional cuts and will compete in sectionals at the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech, home to the 1996 Olympic Games, March 16- 19: Emma Guerin (DI), Ellie Chalupsky (DI), Bryce May (DI), and Kate Allison!!