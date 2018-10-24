DIS golfers head to league championship
The Daniel Island School golf team headed into the East Cooper Middle School Golf League Championship this week, graciously hosted by the Daniel Island Club, following a very successful season. Fourteen DIS students comprised this year’s team. The championship, which took place on Tuesday, brought the top five golfers from all the area middle schools together for a final deciding tournament (results were not available before this issue went to print).
Selected to represent DIS at the championship tournament were Hudson Hatch, Colin Clifford, Nolan Clifford, Asher Western, and Ben Lordi. The team was coached by Wes Western for the second year in a row, with the help of many parent volunteers who took turns assistant-coaching. The team is grateful to Chris Edwards, Greg Beavan and their team at the Daniel Island Club for its generosity, as well as to our teaching pro, Michael Smith.
See below for the top four DIS scorers at each tournament during the season:
Stono Ferry Tournament
Hudson Hatch
Colin Clifford
Nolan Clifford
Asher Western
Wild Dunes Tournament
Hudson Hatch
Brady Coupe
Ben Lordi
Nicholas Brunetti
Patriots Point 2-Player Captain’s Choice Tournament
Colin Clifford and Asher Western
Brady Coupe and Mike Mottola
Rivertowne Tournament
Nolan Clifford
Ben Lordi
Nicholas Brunetti
Grayson Davis
Snee Farm Tournament
Hudson Hatch
Mike Mottola
Ransome Hudson
Grayer Hyatt
Charleston National Tournament
Hudson Hatch
Ben Lordi
Asher Western
Nicholas Brunetti