DIS golfers head to league championship

The Daniel Island School golf team headed into the East Cooper Middle School Golf League Championship this week, graciously hosted by the Daniel Island Club, following a very successful season. Fourteen DIS students comprised this year’s team. The championship, which took place on Tuesday, brought the top five golfers from all the area middle schools together for a final deciding tournament (results were not available before this issue went to print).

Selected to represent DIS at the championship tournament were Hudson Hatch, Colin Clifford, Nolan Clifford, Asher Western, and Ben Lordi. The team was coached by Wes Western for the second year in a row, with the help of many parent volunteers who took turns assistant-coaching. The team is grateful to Chris Edwards, Greg Beavan and their team at the Daniel Island Club for its generosity, as well as to our teaching pro, Michael Smith.

See below for the top four DIS scorers at each tournament during the season:

Stono Ferry Tournament

Hudson Hatch

Colin Clifford

Nolan Clifford

Asher Western

Wild Dunes Tournament

Hudson Hatch

Brady Coupe

Ben Lordi

Nicholas Brunetti

Patriots Point 2-Player Captain’s Choice Tournament

Colin Clifford and Asher Western

Brady Coupe and Mike Mottola

Rivertowne Tournament

Nolan Clifford

Ben Lordi

Nicholas Brunetti

Grayson Davis

Snee Farm Tournament

Hudson Hatch

Mike Mottola

Ransome Hudson

Grayer Hyatt

Charleston National Tournament

Hudson Hatch

Ben Lordi

Asher Western

Nicholas Brunetti