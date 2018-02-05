DI's Jenna Vroman scores top tennis honors at Wofford

She’s been a student athlete at Wofford College for less than a year and already Daniel Island resident Jenna Vroman has made a name for herself. The Bishop England graduate is a member of the Wofford girls’ tennis team and recently racked up several honors related to her efforts on behalf of the Terriers.

Vroman earned the title of “Freshman of the Year” in the Southern Conference (SOCON) for tennis. She is the first player in Wofford history to earn the distinction. Additionally, her performance netted her a No. 2 spot on the singles’ all-conference second team and the doubles’ first team along with fellow Terrier Cassidy Hicks.

“Vroman turned in a strong campaign for the Terriers, posting a 13-4 mark, including a 5-2 mark in conference play,” stated the SOCON website. “…[She] is the first Terrier to ever win the Freshman of the Year award and the first to be named to the all-freshman team since Cassidy Hicks in 2016.”

Wofford women’s tennis coach Kristen Hall praised Vroman for her recent achievements.

“Jenna is such a great competitor,” said Hall. “She has worked so hard and has had an amazing freshman year. I am so proud of all that she accomplished in both singles and doubles. She has been a great addition to the team and I look forward to seeing what she will accomplish in her career at Wofford.”