DI's Lex Costas wins T-H Marine FLW Fishing League SC Division tournament

Boater Lex Costas of Daniel Island brought five bass to the scale on Saturday, March 9, weighing 30 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) South Carolina Division tournament on Santee Cooper Lakes. For his catch, Costas earned $2,993.

“I started out on the lower end of Lake Marion in the Crappie Neck area using a ½-ounce white jig,” said Costas, who earned his second career win on Santee Cooper Lakes in BFL competition. “I was fishing underwater points in 10 to 14 feet of water and caught four fish from my first two stops.”

After he caught four, Costas said he moved on to Lake Moultrie to fish Angel’s Creek, and used a Texas-rigged, green-pumpkin-colored Zoom Z Craw to catch another seven keepers.

“I culled three times throwing at stumps and brush in 6 to 8 of water,” said Costas. “I worked both sides of the creek and probably fished 20 places.”

Costas weighed three fish from the Z Craw, and two from the jig – all largemouth.

The top 10 finishers in the tournament were:

1st: Lex Costas, Daniel Island, S.C., five bass, 30-12, $2,993

2nd: Steve Thornhill, Pineville, S.C., four bass, 25-10, $1,807

3rd: Ken Ellis, Bowman, S.C., five bass, 22-14, $931

4th: Casey Warren, Galivants Ferry, S.C., five bass, 22-12, $652

5th: Brandt Tumberg, Moore, S.C., four bass, 21-4, $559

6th: Chuck Howard, Elloree, S.C., five bass, 19-13, $1,062

7th: Robert Clarke III, Pineville, S.C., five bass, 19-8, $616

8th: Kyle Austin, Ridgeville, S.C., five bass, 17-9, $419

9th: Ron Brown, Cross, S.C., five bass, 16-15, $372

10th: Wade Grooms, Bonneau, S.C., five bass, 16-12, $326

Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 17-19 BFL Regional Championship on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.

The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2019 BFL All-American will be held May 30-June 1 at the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland, and is hosted by the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism and the Commissioners of Charles County. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com.