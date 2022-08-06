DISA dribbles to Texas to square off in Southern Regional Cup

Daniel Island Soccer Academy Juventus coach Toni Becvinovski said it took talent, hard work and discipline for his U-13 boys’ team to reach the Southern Regional Cup tournament.

It also took various fundraising projects to offset the cost for the trip to the tournament, which will be held June 15-19 in Frisco, Texas.

“It’s going to be very exciting for the guys,” said Becvinovski, a native of Australia, who has an impressive soccer resume as a player and coach. “The kids have done the work and the community has responded to make this trip possible.”

The team created a GoFundMe page and held a lunch at Orlando’s Pizza with 10% of the day’s proceeds going to the team. Other businesses responded with donations, which included having its business logos printed on polo shirts and practice jerseys the team will wear in Texas.

The team also is holding a raffle while the DISA Starz U-15 girls got into the fundraising act and raised more than $1,200 via a car wash and bake sale.

“It was a total team effort,” Becvinovski said. “It was a total community effort.”

DISA Juventus qualified for the Southern Regional by winning the South Carolina State Cup tourney, which was held in Augusta, Georgia, on April 23-24.

The team was dominant in state play, outscoring four foes 18-2 to advance. DISA Juventus finished the spring regular league and tournament games with a perfect record: 16-0-0.

“We were very pleased with how the team handled tough situations on the field in all four games,” Becvinovski said of the state tournament. “The scoreline (5-2) in the final game against the 2009 Bulls Boys Red from Augusta was a true reflection of our dominance. The

passing and movement was exceptional. We looked stronger as an attacking force going forward every time. We were solid in defense and aggressive in all parts of the field. It was a good all-around performance from everyone on the team.”

DISA Juventus has spent the past six weeks preparing the team for the rigors of playing in challenging conditions against very competitive teams. The Southern regional includes teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia.

“Based on previous winners in the U-13 age group, the teams out of Texas have won the competition more than other states,” Becvinovski said. “That is generally expected from states like North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Texas that have large pools of technically and physically gifted players.”

“It will be a tough week for the players against highly rated opposition,” Becvinovski added. “However, once again, I feel there is enough ability and talent on our team to not only be competitive but win the Southern Regional Cup. I have faith in our boys that, if we continue to play with the same skill and intensity as we did in Augusta, we are going to surprise the so-called bigger teams.”

Eighteen players are on the roster, including 12 from Daniel Island. The roster includes goalkeepers James Fisher, Ellis Fetten; defenders Ralston Potts, Lucas Rizzetto, Peyton Owens, Trevor Tonon, Chase Tonon, Matthew Putignano; midfielders JG Wenger, Louis

Rainero, Gunner Khouri, Leighton Thompson, Brooks Wallace and forwards Graham Winterfield, Rex Ferm, Grayson Barna, Charlie Collier, Michael McColl.