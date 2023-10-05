Double trouble

Members of the Bishop England track and field program didn’t click their collective heels and proclaim “There’s no place like home!” after the Bishops hosted the Region 7-AA championships on May 3.

But they could have.

Bishop England hosted its first meet at the Carl E. Poole Jr. Track Facility since 2018 when the Region 7-AA championships were contested on May 3.

The Bishop boys gained a 106-95 victory over Academic Magnet with Lake Marion in third with 71 points. In the girls’ meet, the Bishops outscored Academic Magnet 153.5-80.5. Oceanside Collegiate finished third with 64.

“Both teams competed very well at region, this resulted in the teams qualifying 38 athletes for Lower State,” BE coach Tony Colizzi said. “We had quite a few kids step up at regions, setting season personal records. As we tell the kids, regions is all about qualifying for the next meet. The girls qualified one or more athletes in 17 of 18

events and the boys qualified in 13 of the 18 events.”

The Bishop boys had a handful of athletes win at least two medals.

Patrick Asher finished in first in the discus with a heave of 131-4 while claiming a bronze medal in the shot put. Cullen Asher won silver in the discus.

Jack Leahy won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.30 and was second in the 400-meter dash.

Justin Hafner also had an impressive performance. The senior won the 800-meter run in 1:59.61 and the 1,600-meter run in 4:34.12. He also was a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that won gold with a time of 3:41.46. Leahy, Charlie Tessier and freshman Jackson Muller were the other members of the winning relay team.

Tessier won the 400-meter low hurdles in 1:03.11 while Lorenzo Palagano was third in the event.

Muller was second in the 800 run, sophomore Marc Brahim was second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600. Gabe Hislop was third in the 3,200.

In the girls’ meet, Maggie Long led the Bishops with victories in the long and triple jumps, clearing 16-71/2 and 33-61/4, respectively.

Nora Brahim won the 1,600 run in 5:25.30 and was second in the 3,200.

Sprinter Jordan Ingram picked up a pair of silver medals in the 100 and 200 dashes. Ava Albano was second in the 400 dash and second in the discus.

Marlee Asmer and Grace Buss finished 1-2 in the 400 hurdles while Marin Byrne and Caroline Edgerton went 2-3 in the 800.

The Bishops’ 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams each claimed gold medals.

The Bishops will compete in the Class AA Lower State Championships at Woodland on May 13. The state championships are scheduled for May 20. The Bishops have won 13 state titles in girls’ competition and four in boys.