Doug Dodson beats Mingledorff and Patterson, wins gift card to New York Butcher Shoppe

Doug Dodson pulled off the win with a score of 9-3, beating Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson with Mingledorff and Patterson Attorneys at Law’s score of 6-6. Plus Dodson won the tiebreaker.

Dodson is a retiree from Santee Cooper water and power company and currently works part time for Cal Engineering Solutions out of CA. He resides in the Pinopolis area in Moncks Corner. He enjoys beach volleyball, biking, and walking his two dogs.

“I play the Pigskin Pick ’Em contest because it makes watching the football games much more interesting knowing that I am competing against other participants… plus I just love to watch football,” wrote Dodson via email.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes.

Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link.

To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday.

There is no cost to enter.