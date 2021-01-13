Doug Dodson beats Rob Crawford, wins a Sermet’s gift card

Doug Dodson’s 9-3 beat sponsor Rob Crawford of Renaissance South, whose record was 6-6.

Doug and his wife Patty will be enjoying a nice dinner at Sermet’s. Several contestants tied with Doug this week, not only did they tie with the score but also the tie breaker! Doug won the draw.

Doug retired from Santee Cooper about 4 ½ years ago but works part-time from home for an engineering firm out of California. He and his wife Patty reside in Moncks Corner.

“I play the Pigskin Pick'em contest because it makes watching the football games more interesting knowing that I am competing against hundreds or maybe even thousands of other participants ... plus I just love to watch football,” writes Doug per email. “I am definitely surprised to win it this week.”

Each week readers are given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com , or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games. You can also find the link on our website. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.