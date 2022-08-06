DYNAMIC DUO

Elisabeth Tausig and Frances “Frankie” Poch recently had statement games when Bishop England girls lacrosse posted a lopsided win over Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the Class AAAA state championship.

The dynamic players, members of BE’s Class of 2022, concluded their careers in an impressive way. Tausig collected five goals and four assists against the Landsharks in the championship, while Poch scored three goals and dished out four assists. That’s a pretty good

1-2 punch for the players who shared the team lead in scoring, each with 150 points.

The season finale was the exclamation point for both players’ careers. Tausig and Poch played four years for coach Jeff Weiner and were on teams that posted a combined 60-0 record while winning three state titles. The team was 5-0 in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.

Their talent was recently acknowledged on a national level when both players were named All-Americans.

“They are very talented players,” Weiner said. “They worked hard, remained focused and had careers that most could only dream of. These two were on top of their game every time we stepped on the field.”

Tausig repeated as an All-America selection. This spring, she accounted for 105 points with 53 goals and 52 assists. She led the team with 30 ground balls and was second in turnovers caused, with 23.

Tausig concluded her career with 137 goals and 196 assists to account for 333 points. She collected 97 ground balls and caused 64 turnovers.

Poch was just as impressive. She scored 44 goals and had 61 assists for 105 points this spring. She had 25 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers and 88 draw controls.

Poch’s career numbers included 103 goals and 85 assists for 188 points. She also had 80 ground balls, 75 turnovers caused and 168 draw controls in four seasons.

Tausig’s matriculation plans are most interesting. She’s headed to the University of Navarra in San Sebastián, Spain – a private research university, founded in 1952 by St. Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer, founder of Opus Dei. She will study engineering, and the classes will be taught in Spanish.

Tausig, who ran cross country her senior year, took AP classes at Bishop England to prepare for the next step in her life. Poch, meanwhile, will stay closer to home and will attend the College of Charleston. She has decided, for now, that lacrosse is not part of her future.

Poch wasted little time showcasing her skills as a member of the Bishops’ lacrosse machine. As a freshman in 2019, she scored four goals in the state championship. After the short-circuited 2020 season, Poch again proved again to be a scoring machine with four goals in the 2021 state championship. She concluded her career with 11 goals in state championship showdowns.