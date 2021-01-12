Elevation is essential when fishing in the shallows

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, my weight went up and the water temperature went down. With the water now a chilly 55 degrees, the redfish and trout have settled into their winter patterns. This is great news for anglers.

Redfish and trout have formed large schools. Redfish in the shallows and trout along depth transitions that are adjacent to shallow areas. Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, has a few recommendations for catching them.

Recommendation number one: Dress for success. You can catch fish when you are cold, but it is a lot less fun. In the winter, Brody wears a fleece mid-layer under a wind-proof doggie life jacket. For Christmas, Brody wants a blue doggie life jacket. He says orange is not a good color for him.

Recommendation number two: Trout and crypto currencies are very similar. Some days they are up and others they are down. Brody does not fully understand what moves crypto currency. But he says on post-cold front days when the skies are clear and blue, trout will be down. Look for them holding at the bottom of deeper depth transition areas. A small profile lure (like a Z-Man Finesse TRD) working slowly along the bottom is highly effective in post-cold front conditions.

Recommendation number three: When targeting redfish in the shallows, you need to get high. Not with illicit substances, but with height. I misinterpreted this recommendation. That is a story for another day. Brody says elevation helps to cut glare on the surface of the water. When looking for redfish, get high. When you locate a school of redfish in the shallows, a 4-inch scented Z-Man Jerk ShadZ (rigged weedless) on a 1/8-ounce flutter hook is Brody’s go-to lure. He says to cast the lure well ahead of the school and let it slowly sink.

Do not impart any action to the lure. As the lure sinks, it flutters. Redfish almost always eat it.

I have to stop writing now. Brody is taking me for a walk. He says I have to work off those Thanksgiving pounds before Christmas.