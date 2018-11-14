Enter by noon on Friday at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3S99QMJ

In last week’s Pigskin Pick-‘Em, Jennifer Carrigan wasn’t the only person to beat Ray Passailaigue of Backflow Services and Repair by 2 points, but she won the tiebreaker.

Jennifer has lived in Charleston for 25 years and on Daniel Island for 15 years. She has a son in college at Hampden-Sydney in VA, and a daughter who is a junior at Bishop England. Catching up with Jennifer per email, she states, “I play Pigskin Pick-’Em for the friendly competition and to add an extra bit of excitement to the weekend games.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to Katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3S99QMJ and fill out your ballot. Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season. This week is your opportunity to beat Rosie Stieby of Daniel Island Real Estate and win a $50 gift card to Sermet’s Courtyard on Daniel Island.