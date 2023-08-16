Escape the heat, fish the NC mountain rivers

One morning early last week, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I decided to go top water fishing. Our plan was to target trout and redfish and get back to the house before it got too hot. However, before the sun even came up, it was already steamy hot.

As we pulled away from the dock, it was evident that it would be an unbearably hot day.

After a short ride, Brody and I stopped near a marsh point with a current seam created by the outgoing tide. I cast a Shimano World Pop lure to the point and began a pop and pause retrieve. During a long pause in the retrieve, I noticed Brody looking at his empty water bowl. So, I put the rod down and filled his bowl with water. About then, a trout exploded on my lure. Thankfully, I was able to grab the rod before the trout pulled it into the water. Nothing like a little excitement to start your day!

The top water action continued well past sunrise. Once the sun was up, it got hot. Brody was panting and drinking water nonstop. For me, conditions were uncomfortable. For Brody, it was dangerously hot. So, we called it a day.

Back at the house, I looked at the weather forecast. A high-heat advisory was posted for every day of the week. So, I called Elliott (my son) and asked him to join Brody and me on a fly-fishing trip to Brevard, North Carolina. Elliott was available and we left for Brevard the next day.

Upon arrival, the weather was much cooler. Elliott arranged for us to fish in a private stretch of the Davidson River. It was rainbow trout utopia. Big fish with an affinity for hopper flies and Brody did not have to worry about heat-stroke. It was an epic fly-fishing trip.