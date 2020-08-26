Years ago, I decided to celebrate my birthday by going fishing. Of course, since I fish pretty much every day, fishing on my birthday is inevitable. Therefore, every day is my birthday. Well, that is what I tell myself.

On Saturday, it really was my birthday. So, I invited my brother, Dave, and his son-in-law, Andrew, to go fishing. We launched about 7:30 a.m. The sky was overcast, the wind was calm, and the tide was just beginning to rise. Perfect conditions for deep hole shrimping.

Collectively, we decided to shrimp first and fish later.

Upon arrival at Crab Bank, I began idling around the depth transition from 20 to 40 feet and looking for shrimp on my fish finder. Once located, I stopped the boat and Dave cast his 12-foot deep hole net. It took a minute or two for the net to hit the bottom (25 feet below). Dave pulled the net back to the boat and it was loaded with shrimp. We cast the net one more time and had enough shrimp for a big family dinner.

Shrimp baiting season opens in a few weeks. Based upon our results on Saturday, I expect the season to be a good one.

With shrimp in the cooler, it was time to go fishing. Given the flat calm conditions, I decided to look around the harbor for jacks. Clearly, the jacks forgot it was my birthday. They failed to show up for the party.

That’s OK, I am used to jacks hurting my feelings. Trout, on the other hand, just love me and crashed the party in great numbers. They were eating a Z-Man TRD Ned Rig like I eat birthday cake – fast and furious. For the most part, every marsh point and oyster bar being swept by the incoming tide held hungry trout. Dave, Andrew and I would sometimes be fighting fish simultaneously.

Trout sure know how to throw a birthday party. I hope they know — every day is my birthday!