Expect the best fishing of the year in next few weeks

Last week, I did not fish. What? That’s right, for the first time in a very long time, I missed seven days of fishing (in a row).

For the past few months, I have been battling a repetitive stress injury in my right elbow. As it turns out, I fish too much. During a quick fishing trip, I will cast several hundred times. On longer trips, my cast count often exceeds 1,000. Plus, somewhere along the line, I got old!

Excessive casting and old age are a bad combination. According to my doctor, a course of steroids, powerful anti-inflammatory medication and no fishing would help my elbow to heal. After disregarding this advice for months, I realized this was something that would not simply go away. Thus, my fishing hiatus.

Hopefully, my elbow will recover soon because the next few weeks will offer some of the best fishing of the year. As the water temperature drops below the middle 60-degree range, most of the baitfish and shrimp will leave the creeks. This leaves redfish, trout and flounder with a big appetite and not much to eat. So, they will be chasing and eating everything they can fit in their mouths. (Ironically, I have this in common with the fish.)

Call your friends. Grab your family. Go fishing. Someone must do it. Until my arm recovers, I am depending upon you!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.