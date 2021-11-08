For fall sports teams, it's definitely not back to normal

Much can happen between now and the first full week of high school football season in the Palmetto State. And with the COVID-19 pandemic still showing strong signs of life, concerns can’t be emphasized enough as teams eye an Aug. 20 kickoff.

Just ask the Bishop England football team. The Battling Bishops were one of four area squads that were in quarantine when teams opened the fall camp on July 30. Each team had players test positive for the COVID-19 virus. About 30 BE players were quarantined.

The Bishops did hold practices for the 12 players who were vaccinated. But the Bishops didn’t even have enough players to conduct 7-on-7 passing drills.

That put the Bishops, along with West Ashley, Wando and Cross, behind as far as practices and workouts go. The question is, “Will the quarantine put the four teams behind the 8-ball when the season commences?”

“Just when we thought we were done with it, when we thought it was behind us, it comes back and hits us in the face,” said Bishop England coach John Cantey, whose team has missed two scrimmages and held its first full practice on Aug. 9. “I don’t quantify how far we are behind because all teams face adversity. Most teams will

have to deal with this some time this season. It’s just that ours came at the beginning. As a coach, you tell the team we can mentally recover from something like this. You just have to have a plan.”

If you thought 2020 was over, this could be 2020 One.

Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey expects the virus to affect the upcoming football season – and other fall sports.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Runey said. ”I’ve heard reports of it affecting three or four schools in the Myrtle Beach area, so it’s out there. It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”

One thing is certain. Every region in the state will have its own policies if a full schedule isn’t completed.

“It’s like, ‘Let the chips fall where they may,’” Runey said. “The High School League has already announced it won’t extend the season. If you can’t play a game, it will be a cancellation, not a forfeit. That opens up hundreds of scenarios.”

In past years, four teams from each region made the playoffs. Because of the COVID pandemic, the High School League sliced the playoff field from 32 teams to 16 in 2020.

“Not only that, how do you decide who makes the playoffs if teams don’t play the same number of games,” Runey said. “Do you base it on winning percentage, head-to-head results or the number of games played? It could get interesting.”

Runey said there is no plan to limit attendance at games or to make fans wear masks. But that could change with one phone call from the administrative offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which oversees the school.