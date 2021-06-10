Fall weather brings fish-feeding frenzy

For me, the availability of pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks means one thing: Fishing is about to get really good. Shorter days and cooler water temperatures already have redfish, trout and flounder schooling up and feeding aggressively.

Brody, the amazing fishing-finding and stock-trading dog, predicts fishing and catching will be synonymous in October. From what I have observed, he is probably right. Redfish and trout are abundant in the creeks, and they are hungry. They know winter is coming (and they don’t even watch “Game of Thrones.”)

The other day, Brody and I were doing a few chores in the yard. Well, I was working. Brody was drinking a pumpkin spice latte. Upon finishing his coffee, he wandered off to the dock. When he did not return, I looked around for him.

He was running up and down the gangway from the pierhead to the floating dock. Over and over again. I made a note to reduce his coffee intake. Then, curiosity got the best of me, and I walked out to see what had him so excited.

A school of finger mullet was being harassed by a couple of small redfish. For several minutes, Brody and I watched the action. Then, it occurred to us to try and catch one. So, I picked up a spinning rod and cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD lure to the redfish. They jumped on it as soon as it hit the water. The fight was short because the fish was small.

To my surprise, Brody wanted a picture with it. When your dog uses words like “synonymous,” you just do what he asks.