Falling in love with fall fishing

Shorter days and cooler temperatures have the trout and redfish feeding aggressively. Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) says that fishing will get even better over the next few weeks. This is hard for me to believe because it is really good right now.

However, I defer to my furry fishing partner.

A few days ago, Elliott (my son) and Dave (my brother) joined Brody and me for a quick inshore fishing trip. Our plan was to target redfish at the bottom of the tide and switch to trout as the tide came in. After a short run, Brody began barking at a dock we were passing. This was our sign to stop and fish. Elliott cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD to the dock and immediately hooked up with a small redfish. Dave and I cast to the dock and hooked up as well. Triple redfish to start the day!

For the next hour or so, we enjoyed steady action with slot-size redfish. After a short debate, we decided to leave the hungry, but small, fish in search of something bigger. Brody was a bit confused when we quit fishing and began running to the Wando River. He gave me the

“you are not a smart human” look. Undeterred, I ran the skiff to a shallow bank with lots of oysters. Upon our arrival, redfish were chasing shrimp in the shallows. I quietly moved the skiff into casting range with the trolling motor and Dave cast his lure to the feeding redfish. One charged forward and ate the lure.

After a good fight, Dave brought the fish aboard for a quick photo and release. As I prepared to take the shot, Brody jumped into the picture. We all laughed because the picture turned out pretty well. Such is life with a fish-finding and stock-trading dog.