Familiar face to lead BE girls soccer squad

The Bishop England girls soccer program, the most successful program in all 32,020 square miles of the Palmetto State since the 2000s, didn’t even have to leave its campus to find its next soccer coach.

Netha Kreamer, who has worked with the program in one way or another since the school moved to Daniel Island in time for the 1998-99 academic year, was recently selected to succeed Dave Snyder as coach of the Bishops, who have won 14 state titles since the 2000 season.

“It’s very satisfying, very exciting,” Kreamer said. “I’ve been at BE for a long time and worked with two of the most successful coaches at Bishop England, Jim (Hinchey) and Dave (Snyder). I have learned a lot from them, and I have learned from the players who have come before.”

Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey called it a natural progression for Kreamer’s career as a coach.

“She’s been helping out, been involved since we moved to Daniel Island,” Runey said. “I’m the type of person who believes if you have someone loyal to the program and that person is a good coach, I don’t think we need to go outside to find a coach.

“Sometimes, someone looks good on paper, but you don’t really know what you’re getting, until they have pressure on them and have to make a major decision. You don’t know how they will react. Netha is loyal to the program, is a good coach and the kids like her. I thought it was a natural fit, a natural evolution of her duties. She has more than two decades of loyalty.”

Kreamer said having a good rapport with her players is critical to the team’s success.

“The game has changed so much,” she said. “When I was growing up I followed two males who played soccer: Rodney Marsh and Pelé. Today, these young women have plenty of role models from Mia Hamm to Alex Morgan. Part of my job is to help them be the best version of themselves — on and off the field.”

Kreamer is a native of Charlotte and attended Lees-McRae College and the College of Charleston where she was a soccer standout.

Her coaching experience includes: Ashley Hall School, South Carolina Surf, Mount Pleasant Soccer Club, Trident Academy Soccer Club, James Island Soccer Club, Cainhoy Athletic Soccer Club and, of course, BE.

She has a tough act to follow. She started as an assistant when Hinchey was coach and was there for the entire time of Snyder’s tenure.

Snyder was named the girls’ coach in time for the 2003 season after a short stint as boys’ junior varsity coach. Snyder built on Hinchey’s success, posting a 309-108-17 record from 2003-21, winning 10 state titles.

“I have all those years with Dave, and I know what traditions he holds close to his heart,” Kreamer said. “I will respect them. He was a great coach, and those are huge shoes to fill.”

She and her husband, Kevin, live in Mount Pleasant. They have three children: Grace, Jeep, and Gabe.