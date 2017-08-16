Field experience, improved defense could fuel promising season for HHS hawks

An inexperienced defense and a little luck, or lack of it, were two of the reasons why Hanahan High School struggled in football last fall, posting a 3-8 record.

The Hawks gave up big plays, allowing 382 points in 11 games. But they lost some games by the smallest of margins.

There were four games in which the Hawks had hope but still came out on the short end. They dropped a seven-point decision to Andrews and dropped a one-point heart-breaker to Berkeley. Throw in a five-point setback to Manning and a six-point decision to Timberland and you have four “Would have. Could have. Should Have” situations.

“The summer has gone by quickly and we are looking for improvements on both sides of the ball,” said coach Charlie Patterson, who is beginning his 10th season at Hanahan. “We should be much-improved on the defensive side. Last year, we had some sophomores playing in their first year on varsity and they should have been playing on JV. But that was the position we were in. That’s how young we were.”

The Hawks did lose starting quarterback Victor Colbert, one of the top signal callers in the Lowcountry. But returning is one of the area’s top receivers Javante Grant, a 6’2”, 180-pounder who had a breakout season last fall at Hanahan with more than 60 receptions for more than 1,000 yards.

The big news, however, might be the emergence of Quincy Mitchell as a true running back.

Mitchell has been playing football for four years at the varsity level and is one of the top track and field starts in the state. He was outstanding in the state meet, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 10.77 and 2.44. He also anchored the winning 4x10-meter relay team while finishing second in the 400-meter dash.

“Quincy Mitchell has looked really good,” said Patterson. “He’s always had good speed. But he finally looks like a football player, rather than a track guy playing football.”

His emergence should make life easier for Jake Ward, who replaces Colbert at quarterback.

The offensive line has good size and talent. Key players include Deangelo Failey, Matt Munya, Kevin Vorhis, Kevin Bell, Kevin Johnson and Andre Brewington.

Sydney Garey was supposed to be in the mix for a receiving position but was injured with a broken bone. That will make Grant’s contributions that much more important.

“He can catch the short passes and drag the defenders or he can get open deep,” said Patterson. “He has to have a big year for us.”

The defense should be much improved and will benefit from a big line upfront, including Cooper Dawson, Jared Rivers and Noah Mills.

The linebackers have potential. They include Hunter Mills, Luke Mills at MLB and Devonte Wright on the outside.

The secondary should be disruptive with Mitchell also seeing time at the corner position.

“We don’t have any more green horns out there,” said Patterson. “I feel a year’s experience on the field and weight room will help our defense.”